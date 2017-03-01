Johnson Wins, Cousino 3rd at N.E. Wre...

Johnson Wins, Cousino 3rd at N.E. Wrestling Championships

Milton's Nick Johnson won the 220 pound title at the New England high school wrestling championships Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. Johnson pinned Brenton Whitley of Massachusetts in the final to earn the win.

