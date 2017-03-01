Interfaith rally opposing anti-Semiti...

Interfaith rally opposing anti-Semitic acts draws hundreds

State leaders have joined hundreds of people for an interfaith rally in Providence to speak out against recent anti-Semitic acts across the country. There has been a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and more than 120 bomb threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.

