Inside the shadowy Skype seat selection process

While the early weeks of the Trump administration have been marked by a stormy relationship with the media, the White House press office has managed to institute at least one promising initiative. The office has started using "Skype seats" during press briefings, allowing reporters from outlets that are at least 50 miles away from Washington D.C., to sit in on the briefings and ask questions of Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

