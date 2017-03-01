Inside the shadowy Skype seat selection process
While the early weeks of the Trump administration have been marked by a stormy relationship with the media, the White House press office has managed to institute at least one promising initiative. The office has started using "Skype seats" during press briefings, allowing reporters from outlets that are at least 50 miles away from Washington D.C., to sit in on the briefings and ask questions of Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Tue
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mon
|granny
|58
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC