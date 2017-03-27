Highways blocked; high pressure gas leak in Providence

According to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare, a leak was discovered on Allens Avenue after a pipe ruptured underground around 8:00 p.m. Providence Police as well as Rhode Island State Police have blocked I-195 in both directions as well as Allens Ave, parts of Eddy Street, and Point Street to traffic while crews work to asses the leak.

