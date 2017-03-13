Former adviser sentenced to six months for insider trading and#8203;and#32;
A former broker and registered investment adviser in Providence, R.I., has been sentenced to six months in prison for his role in an insider-trading scheme involving a pharmaceutical company where his friend and co-conspirator worked. David Hobson, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud in October, engaged in the scheme from May 2008 through April 2014, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where the sentence was handed down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|21 hr
|nikki abbate
|52
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC