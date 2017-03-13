Former adviser sentenced to six months for insider trading and#8203;and#32;

A former broker and registered investment adviser in Providence, R.I., has been sentenced to six months in prison for his role in an insider-trading scheme involving a pharmaceutical company where his friend and co-conspirator worked. David Hobson, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud in October, engaged in the scheme from May 2008 through April 2014, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where the sentence was handed down.

