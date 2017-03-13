Firefighter injured while crews battle Providence fire
One firefighter was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after fighting a fire on Arch Street Tuesday afternoon. Authorities believe the fire started on one of the top floors, with the second and third floors sustaining significant damage.
