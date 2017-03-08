Final mass at St. William set for Easter Sunday
The diocese announced that due to a steady and sharp decline in the number of registered parishioners, increasing financial debt and dwindling parish reserves, the parish would close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 5
|Carmen S
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC