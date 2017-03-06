Family Night at Matilda the Musical Announced for Wednesday, 5/17
The Providence Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce that Family Night at MATILDA THE MUSICAL will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at 7P. With the purchase of one regularly-priced ticket, guests can receive one complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger.
