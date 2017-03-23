Ex-Newport police union president arraigned on fraud charge
A former head of the police union in Newport has been arraigned on a wire fraud charge after acknowledging he spent tens of thousands of dollars of union money on himself. A not guilty plea was entered for Christopher Hayes during the hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Providence.
