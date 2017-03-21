Ex-Newport police union head agrees to plead guilty to fraud
A former head of the police union in Newport has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud for misusing tens of thousands of dollars of union money on himself. In papers filed with U.S. District Court in Providence on Monday, Christopher Hayes agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud.
