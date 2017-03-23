Ed Murray proclaims Day of Action to support immigrants, refugees

In an official proclamation, signed by himself and all nine city councilmembers, Murray reaffirmed that 'Seattle is an inclusive, open, and welcoming city, and we will fight today and every day for the rights and security of our immigrant and refugee communities.' In a press conference call before issuing the proclamation, Murray and three other mayors - Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; Jorge Elorza of Providence, Rhode Island; and Tom Tait of Anaheim, California - stressed the role city governments play in dealing with immigrants and immigration issues.

