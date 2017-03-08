Creighton vs. Villanova, 2017 Big Eas...

Creighton vs. Villanova, 2017 Big East Tournament final: Game time,...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Big East Coast Bias

The Villanova Wildcats and Creighton Bluejays square off at Madison Square Garden for the 2017 Big East Tournament championship. Both teams have experience on this stage, as Villanova is in its third straight final , while Creighton was runner up to Providence in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big East Coast Bias.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) 2 hr Bob 184
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 5 Carmen S 50
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Mar 4 Justine Gregory 59
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
News Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07) Feb 24 Sydney 23
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 23 elsondivorce 33
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for Providence County was issued at March 12 at 3:36PM EDT

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC