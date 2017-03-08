Creighton vs. Villanova, 2017 Big East Tournament final: Game time,...
The Villanova Wildcats and Creighton Bluejays square off at Madison Square Garden for the 2017 Big East Tournament championship. Both teams have experience on this stage, as Villanova is in its third straight final , while Creighton was runner up to Providence in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big East Coast Bias.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Bob
|184
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 5
|Carmen S
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC