Cranston residents direct, star in - Tomfoolery'
The Community Players continue their 96th season with "Tomfoolery," a musical comedy revue of the witty, wicked and thoroughly twisted world of famed satirical songwriter Tom Lehrer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|mickrickbob
|60
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|22 hr
|Colonel Stone
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Thu
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC