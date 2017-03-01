Cranston mayor updates ballot abuse
Mayor Fung indicated that at least one of those non-citizens is a legal resident of the United States, but the other individual is still being investigated. Other voting issues include three Cranston residents voting twice, one voting in Providence and Cranston and another possible case of stolen identity.
