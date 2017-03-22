Cranston man sentenced for shooting t...

Cranston man sentenced for shooting that injured two women

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Jimmy Seth, 21, of Cranston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence resulting in injury. On June 19, 2016, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Seth was a passenger in a vehicle traveling down Health Avenue in Providence when he fired a .40 caliber pistol one time out of the car window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) 3 hr innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) Mar 12 Bob 184
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Mar 4 Justine Gregory 59
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
News Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07) Feb 24 Sydney 23
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC