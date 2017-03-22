Cranston man sentenced for shooting that injured two women
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Jimmy Seth, 21, of Cranston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence resulting in injury. On June 19, 2016, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Seth was a passenger in a vehicle traveling down Health Avenue in Providence when he fired a .40 caliber pistol one time out of the car window.
