Cranston man sentenced for shooting that injured two women

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Jimmy Seth, 21, of Cranston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence resulting in injury. On June 19, 2016, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Seth was a passenger in a vehicle traveling down Health Avenue in Providence when he fired a .40 caliber pistol one time out of the car window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.