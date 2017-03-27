Conference Review: Ux Strat Usa 2016, Part 1: Overview
Members of the UX community came together to hear about and discuss the latest trends in experience design and strategy. UX STRAT USA 2016 took place at the Providence Biltmore, in Providence, Rhode Island, on September 14-16, where members of the UX community came together to hear about and discuss the latest trends in experience design and strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UXmatters.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|Sun
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Sun
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Sun
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC