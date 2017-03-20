Cameron jokes he doesn't have to hear...

Cameron jokes he doesn't have to hear Trump wiretaps anymore

13 hrs ago

In this June 24, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks to announce his resignation outside 10 Downing Street, London. The former British Prime joked on Monday, March 20, 2017, that he doesn't have to listen to President Donald Trump's wiretapped conversations anymore during a speech at Brown University.

