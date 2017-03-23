Business | United Way's Tax Prep Serv...

Business | United Way's Tax Prep Service Comes to Providence in April

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The service will be held at the Stop & Shop located at 333 West River Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Those interested in attending must call 2-1-1 to make an appointment, meet the program's eligibility requirements, and bring with them the required documents listed below. Those attending the event must bring: Social Security Card for self, spouse and all dependents; picture ID for self and spouse ; proof of health insurance coverage; all 2016 W-2, 1099 and 1095-A forms; copy of 2015 Federal Tax Return if available; child and dependent care expenses and Tax Identification Number of care provider; and check or savings account number with routing number for direct deposit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... 5 hr Christsharians on... 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Fri mickrickbob 60
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) Mar 12 Bob 184
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC