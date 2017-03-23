Business | United Way's Tax Prep Service Comes to Providence in April
The service will be held at the Stop & Shop located at 333 West River Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Those interested in attending must call 2-1-1 to make an appointment, meet the program's eligibility requirements, and bring with them the required documents listed below. Those attending the event must bring: Social Security Card for self, spouse and all dependents; picture ID for self and spouse ; proof of health insurance coverage; all 2016 W-2, 1099 and 1095-A forms; copy of 2015 Federal Tax Return if available; child and dependent care expenses and Tax Identification Number of care provider; and check or savings account number with routing number for direct deposit.
