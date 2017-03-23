Business | RISD to Host Industrial De...

Business | RISD to Host Industrial Design Conference Featuring Local Innovators

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Go Local

The Rhode Island School of Design will host the Industrial Designers Society of America Northeast District Design Conference titled "The Unexpected Conference." "The Unexpected Conference will draw designers from major design hubs in several states - and offer wonderful collaborations, fortuitous conversations and surprising new solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 16 hr mickrickbob 60
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Fri Colonel Stone 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Thu innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) Mar 12 Bob 184
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC