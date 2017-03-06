Business | RI's Trial of the Century? Alex and Ani, LA Star...
Alex and Ani's name is on the skating rink in downtown Providence and the basketball court at URI, and is a sponsor of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, but they soon could be best known for being a litigant in one of the most salacious legal battles in recent Rhode Island history. Michael Mota, a former executive at an Alex and Ani subsidiary, is accusing Alex and Ani and top executives, including Carolyn Rafaelian, of everything from manipulation of billing to avoid taxes, intimidation, threats, and taking employees' personal properties.
