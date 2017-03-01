Business | New Study Says Providence Doesn't Work Hard

According to a new study completed by WalletHub , Providence is ranked 113th out of 116 of the hardest working cities in the U.S. "For many of us, hard work remains the path to achieving the American Dream. We work so hard, in fact, that we put in more hours at our jobs than several other industrialized countries such as Germany, Japan and the U.K. But some U.S. cities represent the strong work ethic that helped to build the world's biggest economy better than others," said WalletHub.

