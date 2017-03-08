Andrade: Line Them Up, I'll Knock All The Champions Down
Demetrius Andrade walked into the lions den and came out of it a two-time world champion with a 12-round split decision to capture the WBA Junior Middleweight world title over defending champion Jack Culcay in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Andrade was the superior boxer, who controlled the bout with his combination punching as he worked the body and then came upstairs to the head of Culcay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Bob
|184
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 5
|Carmen S
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC