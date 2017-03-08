Andrade: Line Them Up, I'll Knock All The Champions Down

Demetrius Andrade walked into the lions den and came out of it a two-time world champion with a 12-round split decision to capture the WBA Junior Middleweight world title over defending champion Jack Culcay in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Andrade was the superior boxer, who controlled the bout with his combination punching as he worked the body and then came upstairs to the head of Culcay.

