Amtrak lines to run on modified schedule

12 hrs ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Officials have announced Amtrak will operate on a modified schedule on Wednesday after the winter storm on Tuesday. Passengers with reservations are encouraged to monitor conditions and their train status by using Amtrak.com , and to plan accordingly in case changed need to be made.

Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

