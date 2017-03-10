American Stroke Association Stroke Council Update [Organizational Updates]

From the Departments of Radiology, Neurology, and Neurosurgery, University of Iowa ; Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Cincinnati Neuroscience Institute, OH ; and Department of Neurology, Brown University School of Medicine, Providence, RI . From the Departments of Radiology, Neurology, and Neurosurgery, University of Iowa ; Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Cincinnati Neuroscience Institute, OH ; and Department of Neurology, Brown University School of Medicine, Providence, RI .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.