Air Force hockey rally falls short versus Harvard in NCAA East Regional final

A gritty comeback attempt fell short and ended Air Force's hockey season one win shy of its first NCAA Frozen Four appearance. Harvard built a three-goal lead and held on for a 3-2 win with Crimson goalie Merrick Madsen making a save with 13 seconds left on a redirected shot by Matt Serratore to secure the win and a berth in the national semifinals April 6 in Chicago.

