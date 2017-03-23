Air Force hockey rally falls short versus Harvard in NCAA East Regional final
A gritty comeback attempt fell short and ended Air Force's hockey season one win shy of its first NCAA Frozen Four appearance. Harvard built a three-goal lead and held on for a 3-2 win with Crimson goalie Merrick Madsen making a save with 13 seconds left on a redirected shot by Matt Serratore to secure the win and a berth in the national semifinals April 6 in Chicago.
