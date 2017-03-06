97-year-old twins freeze to death aft...

97-year-old twins freeze to death after falling outside

BARRINGTON, R.I. - Two 97-year-old twin sisters apparently froze to death Saturday after they fell outside and were stranded overnight just steps from one of their Rhode Island homes. Jean Haley, of Barrington, was trying to call for help and fell after noticing her sister, Martha Williams, of East Providence, had fallen also, Barrington Police said.

