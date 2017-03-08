7 newsrooms closed their PolitiFact chapters since the presidential campaign

She's not going to call it the Polgreen Post. But count on New Huffington Post Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen to make big changes to the digital news company, which will Read More PolitiFact, the national political fact-checking franchise started by the Poynter-owned Tampa Bay Times, has lost seven of its statewide partners since the presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.