2nd Republican considers challenging US Sen. Whitehouse
The Providence Journal reports that former state Supreme Court associate justice Robert Flanders announced plans on Tuesday to create an exploratory committee. State Rep. Robert Nardolillo also announced this month that he's eyeing Whitehouse's job.
