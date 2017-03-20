2017 MAC Award Nominee MargOH! Channing Returns to Pangea
MargOH! Channing is going to power drink her way through an hour of comedy, song and several hiccups. MargOH! Channing is HUNG every morning! Come experience what it's like for her while she tells stories of fun, frolic, regret and fables from forgotten evenings of power drinking.
