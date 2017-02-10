Women's Tennis Set to Take on Providence

The Marist women's tennis team will continue on with its spring schedule Friday night at Centre Court Tennis against the Providence Friars. The dual-meet is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. The Marist women's tennis team started its spring portion of the schedule with a 5-2 win over the Hofstra Pride Saturday evening in Hempstead, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marist Red Foxes.