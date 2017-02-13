Winter Storm Moves in Today

Another major winter storm moves into the area today, this one bringing a messy mix of precipitation for coastal areas and then all snow for inland spots. A WINTER STORM WARNING in place for the majority of the area, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place for coastal spots and a BLIZZARD WATCH in place for the Cape/Nantucket for tomorrow morning, as winds will be very strong from the northwest.

