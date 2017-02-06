Wilbury's Studio W Program Announces ...

Wilbury's Studio W Program Announces Ill Seen Ill Said and not I

The Wilbury Group's New Works development program, Studio W, proudly announces a staged-adaptation of Samuel Beckett 's classic novella, Ill Seen Ill Said, adapted and directed by Erik Ehn with exclusive permission from the Samuel Beckett Estate. Presented for just 4 performances February 23-26, Ill Seen Ill Said is a late work by Beckett that follows an elderly woman's journey as she leaves her isolated cabin and ventures into the woods to visit a grave.

