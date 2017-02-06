Uber and Fanatics partnership deliver Patriots gear door to door
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Providence area Patriots fans will have the chance to get championship gear delivered straight to their door thanks to a partnership between Uber and Fanatics. Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, fans can order merchandise for their friends, family or coworkers.
