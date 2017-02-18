Trump needs more of those golden pens

Trump needs more of those golden pens

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Florida Today

Trump needs more of those golden pens Cross pens are engraved in China Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2luP9Rb President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office on Feb. 3, using one of his custom-made Cross pens. PROVIDENCE, R.I. - It didn't take long for President Donald Trump to start running out of the custom-made Cross pens he uses to sign executive orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 10
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Feb 9 tomin cali 4
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Maria 30
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Feb 5 Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Feb 5 Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC