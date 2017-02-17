Trump, fond of signing executive orders, awaits more pens
In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, photo Andy Boss, who manages business gift sales for Rhode Island-based A.T. Cross Co., displays a custom-made Cross Century II model pen designed for President Donald Trump at the Cross Company Store in Providence, R.I. less In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, photo Andy Boss, who manages business gift sales for Rhode Island-based A.T. Cross Co., displays a custom-made Cross Century II model pen designed for President Donald Trump at ... more In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, photo A.T. Cross Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC