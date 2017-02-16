Trafficking laced heroin? Two in Rhode Island accused
A federal jury on Wednesday indicted 49-year-old Agustin Acevedo and 42-year-old Dismery Uceta, both of Providence, on drug charges including possession of more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute.
