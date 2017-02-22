This Boston restaurant will offer vegan lobster rolls and clam chowder

A new Seaport restaurant, opening Thursday, is putting a vegan twist on traditional New England foods. At By Chloe , diners will be able to chow down on lobster rolls made of hearts of palm, celery, smoked paprika, and dill, and spoon clam chowder made of cauliflower cream, shiitake mushroom, corn, potato, and parsley.

