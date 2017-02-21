Third suspect arrested in connection ...

Third suspect arrested in connection with $90K diaper theft

PROVIDENCE, RI A third suspect was found and arrested in connection with the robbery of $90,000 worth of diapers, according to the Detective Commander of the Rhode Island State Police, Major Dennis Fleming. Earlier Tuesday, Rodney Dalzon 44, of Wayne St., Providence, surrendered to Rhode Island State Police charged with a warrant for larceny over $1,500; conspiracy; and receiving stolen goods of over $1,500.

