The Magic Ingredient that Reduces Your Sodium Intake AND Boosts Flavor

Put down the saltshaker, and pick up a lemon! The key to reducing the salt content in home cooking could be as simple as adding lemon juice or lemon zest to your dish. The American Heart Association recommends cooking with citrus, vinegar, or other spices to reduce the amount of salt needed for flavoring, but Sunkist Growers and researchers from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island found a solid link after conducting a small taste test study.

