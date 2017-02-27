The CW Providence Spring Break Blood Drive

Not all heroes wear capes! You can be a hero, too, by joining the CW Prov and their Superheroes, Supergirl and The Flash, in saving some lives the week of March 13. All presenting donors who attempt to donate blood at the Providence or Warwick Blood and Platelet Donations Centers from March 13 thru March 19 will be entered to win a Flash Prize Pack from The CW Providence! Supergirl and The Flash will be on site at the Providence Donor Center on Wednesday, March 15, from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Play PLINKO for a chance to win a Big Bang DVD and receive a CW Bag, Chapstick, a Poster .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CW28 Providence.