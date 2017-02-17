Thanksgiving Dinner Donuts - PVDonuts Celebrated Thanksgiving with a...
This past Thanksgiving, PVDonuts of Providence, Rhode Island, decided to celebrate the rise of unorthodox holiday celebrations with its limited-edition Friendsgiving donut. Not only did the tasty treat put an unexpected twist on standard Thanksgiving fare, but it also gave consumers a fun way to celebrate the holiday with their BFFs.
