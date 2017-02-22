Teens with PTSD, Conduct Disorder May...

Teens with PTSD, Conduct Disorder May Misinterpret Facial Expressions

13 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

Teens with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder are more likely to misinterpret sad and angry facial expressions as fearful, while teens with symptoms of conduct disorder tend to see sad faces as angry, according to a new study by researchers at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development at New York University . "Our findings suggest that exposure to stress and trauma can have acute emotional impacts that simply translate to misidentification of important affective cues," said Dr. Shabnam Javdani, assistant professor of applied psychology at NYU Steinhardt, who led the study with Dr. Naomi Sadeh of the University of Delaware.

