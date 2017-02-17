Teens with PTSD and conduct disorder ...

Teens with PTSD and conduct disorder have difficulty recognizing facial expressions

Adolescents with posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms are more likely to misidentify sad and angry faces as fearful, while teens with symptoms of conduct disorder tend to interpret sad faces as angry, finds a study by NYU's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. "Our findings suggest that exposure to stress and trauma can have acute emotional impacts that simply translate to misidentification of important affective cues," said Shabnam Javdani, assistant professor of applied psychology at NYU Steinhardt, who led the study with Naomi Sadeh of the University of Delaware.

