Swastika made of feces found at Rhode...

Swastika made of feces found at Rhode Island art school

13 hrs ago

Illustrative photo of a swastika painted at Temple Ohawe Sholam in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. One of the top art schools in the US launched an investigation Friday after anti-Semitic graffiti made out of human waste was found in a gender-neutral bathroom.

