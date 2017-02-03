Suit: Chiropractors engaged in insura...

Suit: Chiropractors engaged in insurance fraud scheme

An insurance company is suing a Providence chiropractic office, alleging its owner falsified medical records to boost insurance claims and paid kickbacks to personal injury lawyers who referred clients. The Providence Journal reports the lawsuit filed by Allstate Insurance Company in federal court claims that Arianna Iannuccilli and two chiropractors at her office "unlawfully" obtained patients who didn't otherwise need medical treatment through their "improper relationships" with personal injury attorneys in Rhode Island.

