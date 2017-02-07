Sickle cell trait skews common diabet...

Sickle cell trait skews common diabetes test

13 hrs ago

A genetic trait that affects red blood cells and is fairly common among African Americans and Hispanic Americans can cause an important blood sugar test to miss signs of diabetes, researchers say. The test known as hemoglobin A1c estimates long-term blood sugar levels by measuring the amount of glucose sticking to red blood cells, but blood cells from people with sickle cell trait don't live as long, so they have less time to collect glucose.

