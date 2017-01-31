Shootings, homicides were down again in Providence last year
Providence police say the number of shootings and homicides in Rhode Island's capital city were both on the decline again last year. Chief Hugh Clements Jr. tells The Providence Journal that the continuation of the steady decline in violent crime in Providence reflects years of work between the police department and the community.
