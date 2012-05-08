Senator meets with constituents, but ...

Senator meets with constituents, but tweets, photos barred

File-This May 8, 2012, file photo shows Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., pausing off the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a showdown on the Democratic proposal to keep federally subsidized loan interest rates from doubling for millions of college students. Democratic Sen. Jack Reed met with 100 people in the jury assembly room at the federal courthouse in Providence on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

