Romania: government faces no-confidence vote
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis told lawmakers Tuesday the country is in a "fully-fledged" political crisis, after hun... . A anti-government protester holds a poster depicting the leader of the ruling Social Democratic party Liviu Dragnea in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|t1nastassia
|9
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC