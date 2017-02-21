Rise in JCC threats concerns members of Jewish community
By: Rebecca Turco Email: [email protected] Twitter: @RTurcoABC6 PROVIDENCE, R.I. - There has been rising concern among members of the Jewish community, following a rash of threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country. Since January, there have been more than 60 threats to Jewish centers, including eleven bomb threats Monday.
